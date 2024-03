Fortnite tra LEGO, Rocket Racing e Fall Guys: Creativa e Unreal Editor per tutti!

Take your builds to the next level.



Create your own LEGO® Island masterpiece with LEGO Elements and templates—now available in Fortnite Creative and UEFN. pic.twitter.com/lmYQGPB8oJ — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) March 20, 2024

You’ve raced our tracks. Now it’s time to build yours!



Build your own tracks with new track-building and vehicle-spawning tools in UEFN 👀 pic.twitter.com/9zQTcdoN5e — Rocket Racing (@RocketRacing) March 20, 2024