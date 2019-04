Fortnite: modifiche per i propulsori di Iron-Man; scovato un bug alle texture

Players using Iron Man’s boosters were spending too much time in the air. The delay to boost while already mid-air with this Mythic Avenger item has been increased from 4s to 8s. The cooldown will reset once you’re back on solid ground.

We're currently aware of an issue where Tilted Towers and Retail Row are stuck in a low texture state across all platforms. We understand the potential impact to this weekend's tournament and are actively working on solutions. We'll keep you posted on any updates.