Fortnite: la nuova patch sistema i replay, cambio di prezzo per la mimetica Splippery

We're releasing a client patch tomorrow, at 8am ET(1200UTC) to address issues with Battle Royale Replays and Save the World localization. There will be no downtime for this update. 🛠️

We slipped up on the Slippery Wrap. The wrap does not animate. The price and rarity will be reduced to 300 V-Bucks in the future. We will be refunding the difference to anyone who purchased it.