Fortnite: il quindicenne MrSavage, tra i migliori al mondo, reclutato dai 100 Thieves

Welcome @MrSavage to 100 Thieves!



MrSavage qualified 4x for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and placed T30 in both Solos & Duos. This 15-year-old Norwegian phenom has solidified his spot as a top competitor and creator in the scene. We’re beyond excited to have him on 100 Thieves! pic.twitter.com/5UnRvj1iJW