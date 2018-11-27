Fortnite riceve quattro nomination ai Game Awards, tra cui miglior gioco multiplayer

Fortnite Battle Royale ha ricevuto quattro nomination per i The Game Awards del 7 dicembre: il gioco Epic concorre nelle categorie Best Ongoing Game, Best Mobile Game, Best Esports Game e Best Multiplayer Game.
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2 I Rinnegati
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige
Best Mobile Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Fortnite
- PUBG Mobile
- Reigns Game of Thrones
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- Destiny 2 I Rinnegati
- Fortnite
- Monster Hunter World
- Sea of Thieves
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Fortnite dovrà vedersela con rivali decisamente agguerriti come Destiny 2 I Rinnegati, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Monster Hunter World, League of Legends, Overwatch, No Man's Sky e PUBG Mobile. Per sapere quante statuette si porterà a casa il Battle Royale di Epic non vi resta che seguire i Game Awards 2018, in programma venerdì 7 dicembre alle 02:30 del mattino, ora italiana.