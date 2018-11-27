Logo Esport

Fortnite riceve quattro nomination ai Game Awards, tra cui miglior gioco multiplayer

di

Fortnite Battle Royale ha ricevuto quattro nomination per i The Game Awards del 7 dicembre: il gioco Epic concorre nelle categorie Best Ongoing Game, Best Mobile Game, Best Esports Game e Best Multiplayer Game.

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2 I Rinnegati
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Overwatch
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige

Best Mobile Game

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Fortnite
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Reigns Game of Thrones

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4
  • Destiny 2 I Rinnegati
  • Fortnite
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Sea of Thieves

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Fortnite dovrà vedersela con rivali decisamente agguerriti come Destiny 2 I Rinnegati, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Monster Hunter World, League of Legends, Overwatch, No Man's Sky e PUBG Mobile. Per sapere quante statuette si porterà a casa il Battle Royale di Epic non vi resta che seguire i Game Awards 2018, in programma venerdì 7 dicembre alle 02:30 del mattino, ora italiana.

