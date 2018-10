Fortnite: risolti i problemi con la chat, nuove skin, Emote e novità per Salva il Mondo

Reap what you sow.



The new Straw Stuffed Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/wYfT0QHaBX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 7 ottobre 2018

It's worth the wait.



The new Drop The Bass Emote is available now! pic.twitter.com/HU37lnnJBf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 8 ottobre 2018

Chin up, arms straight.



New T-Pose Emote available now! pic.twitter.com/XXms04ELLS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 7 ottobre 2018