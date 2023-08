Fortnite sulla scia di Mario Kart? La modalità Racer della Stagione 5 vittima di leak

Fortnite's upcoming Racing Mode for Chapter 5 will be very similar to Mario Kart in terms of Mechanics (Via @NotJulesDev)



- There will be "Demolition" when cars Collide

- There will be a new Drifting mechanic with a Drifting Boost

- There will be a new Oversteer Mechanic

- If… pic.twitter.com/314kS2hB7o