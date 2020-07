Fortnite: il set Leggende Estive con skin della Banana Sbucciata è disponibile a 20 euro

#Fortnite The Summer Legends pack will cost $20, it will be available within 24 hours worldwide!



Tropical Punch Zoey Outfit

Sour Swirl Back Bling

Unpeely Outfit (includes styles)

Banana Cabana Back Bling

Summer Fable Outfit (includes styles)

Trapper Pack Back Bling pic.twitter.com/uhBAKMGxUu