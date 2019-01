Fortnite: la Sfera di Ghiaccio sospesa su Picco Polare è cambiata! Tempesta Imminente?

Okay #Fortnite .@FortniteGame!

I see teasing us again are we...

Just been in a game, and the floating snow globe thingy, CHANGED!

It became a clock with The Ice King inside!@SGH_RTs @FlyRts @ShoutRTs @DecimateRTs @Demented_RTs @FortniteINTEL @Fortnite_BR @FortniteBR pic.twitter.com/EvRUh6ujN7