Fortnite: ecco quali sono le skin apparse più volte nel negozio

Fun Fact, here are some cosmetics with the most shop occurrences:



Brite Bomber: 54 times

Electro Shuffle: 50 times

Arctic Assassin: 48 times

Recon Specialist: 47 times

Shadow Ops: 42 times

Commando: 41 times

Plunja: 41 times

Scarlet Defender: 40 times

Munitions Expert: 39 times