Fortnite: skin del 17 gennaio e nuova patch, un leak svela il ritorno degli zombie

We have released a hotfix to resolve FPS drops when entering building mode. Players will not be required to update, you will pick it up next time you return to the lobby. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 17 gennaio 2019

We have released a client update to fix some of the current issues. There will be no downtime, but the players will be required to download the update.



Fixes in this update:

• Trap selection

• Ghost peeking with scoped weapons

• Scythe pickaxe sounds — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 16 gennaio 2019

These are the Ice Spawners/Rift Spawners for Deimos..... (The FortniteMare Gamemode) pic.twitter.com/dBZylNXhQc — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) 16 gennaio 2019