Fortnite Skin: Leviatano, Jackspammer e Valkyrie tra le novità dell'11 dicembre

My, what sharp teeth. The Harbinger Gear and Animal Jackets Gear are back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/kbzAw3eCGI

Be a big fish in the vast pond of space. 🌌 🐠



Pick up the Leviathan Bundle today!



Already own some of the items? The cost with automatically reflect this. pic.twitter.com/yN2xMfj7ev