Fortnite Stagione 6: nuovi leak svelano l'arrivo della Bat-Caverna e dei dinosauri

Here's the possible Armored Batman skin (picture #3), and you can see in the second picture he has hints written on his hand! (HD: https://t.co/pUPKnPrInm ) pic.twitter.com/GVV0GaVpaw

Dinosaurs/Raptors will be coming to the game in the future!



This information was sent to @FrenzyLeaks earlier today from a source that has given accurate information in the past.



There is also some unused text in the game files that further proves the existence of raptors!