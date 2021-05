Fortnite: nella Stagione 7 arriveranno le skin di Wonder Woman e Samus Aran?

RUMOR: A Wonder Woman skin could(!) be added to the game in Season 7, according to @FNinformation!



A source who has provided him with accurate information in the past told him about it!



Donald Mustard has also teased a Wonder Woman skin in the past! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021

About the thoughts some people have after the possible Wonder Woman leak:



As far as I know, the Battle Pass will most likely not be DC-themed, so it won't be similarly structured to Season 4's Marvel Battle Pass! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021