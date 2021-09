Fortnite Stagione 8: arriva la conferma della skin di Naruto

Here's what's *publicly* known about Season 8 so far:



- Naruto & Explosive Mythic Kunais

- Possible Pyramid & Cactus consumables

- "The Sideways" monsters for Halloween

- Cube's return for Halloween + as a skin

- Flying animals that drop loot when shot (Might be for Season 9) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2021

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021