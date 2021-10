Fortnite Stagione 8: gli enormi Bruti stanno per tornare?

Adding to @ShiinaBR's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:



- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat

- Emote Props now have a proper size

- Mechs now can float on water

- Better charging effects