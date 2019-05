Fortnite Stagione 9: ecco le statistiche del nuovo Fucile d'Assalto Tattico

Tactical Assault Stats:

Rare/Epic/Legendary

Point Blank: 22/23/24

Minimum Damage (max range): 14.85/15.53/16.2



Mag Size: 30

Reload Time: 2.2/2.09/1.98



Fire Rate: 7 Per Second (if im interpreting it right, don't take this as a solid fact)



Structure Damage: 25 per shot pic.twitter.com/hT6IGie7hW