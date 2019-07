Fortnite: stile della World Cup disponibile per Fishstick, le skin a tema arrivano domani

If you own the Fishstick outfit, you can now login to unlock the Fishstick World Cup style! (via @iScenario ) pic.twitter.com/weskj3fdmy

The "World Warrior" outfit & the World Cup style for Fishstick will be available in the Item Shop on July 25 at 8PM ET. (Fishstick owners will get the style for free!)



These cosmetics will never be available again, so make sure to pick them up before they leave the store! pic.twitter.com/LyFExnmpex