Forza Horizon 3, Need for Speed e The Darkness tra i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store

Tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con nuove offerte valide fino all'11 dicembre sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, a prezzo speciale per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, tra cui troviamo 2Dark, Brawlout, Caveman Warriors, FlatOut 4 Total Insanity e Forza Horizon 3.

Offerte Xbox One

  • 2Dark* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Party Time Sale
  • Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Awkward Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Battle Knights* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Black & White Bushido Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Boiling Bolt Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Boom Ball for Kinect Xbox One Game 40% Party Time Sale
  • Bounce Rescue! Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
  • Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Party Time Sale
  • Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Party Time Sale
  • Caveman Warriors Xbox One Game 75% Party Time Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • ClusterTruck Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Cyber Complex Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Deployment Xbox One Game 25% Party Time Sale
  • Disco Dodgeball – REMIX Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 25% Party Time Sale
  • DragoDino Xbox One Game 25% Party Time Sale
  • FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight
  • Forza Motorsport 7 VIP Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • FRU Xbox One Game 75% Party Time Sale
  • Gnomes Garden Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 80% Party Time Sale
  • INVERSUS Deluxe Xbox One Game 67% Party Time Sale
  • Jump Stars Xbox One Game 80% Party Time Sale
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Party Time Sale
  • Kinect Bundle: Kung-Fu & Air Guitar Warrior* Xbox One Game 45% DWG
  • Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One Game 40% Party Time Sale
  • Lily’s Epic Quest for Lost Gems Xbox One Game 60% Party Time Sale
  • Mantis Burn Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Party Time Sale
  • Marooners Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Momonga Pinball Adventures* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Need for Speed Rivals* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
  • Need for Speed* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Numantia Xbox One Game 60% Party Time Sale
  • oOo: Ascension Xbox One Game 30% Party Time Sale
  • Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Party Time Sale
  • Overcooked! The Lost Morsel Add-On 67% Spotlight
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Pang Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Party Time Sale
  • Peggle 2* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Duke Nukem Forever* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Niva* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • RIDE* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • The Darkness* Games On Demand 80% DWG

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Gold mentre gli atri potranno essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.

Da Moon Hunters a What Remains of Edith Finch: le ultime novità su Xbox Store

