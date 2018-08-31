Forza Horizon 4: trapela la lista degli obiettivi sbloccabili

True Achievements ha pubblicato la lista degli obiettivi sbloccabili di Forza Horizon 4, il nuovo episodio della serie racing targata Playground Games in arrivo a ottobre su Xbox One e PC. Attenzione: l'elenco che trovate di seguito potrebbe contenere spoiler su alcuni contenuti o eventi del gioco.
Obiettivi Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4 includerà 55 obiettivi sbloccabili per un totale di 1000 Punti G, per raggiungere i vari traguardi sarà necessario completare sfide di vario genere, raggiungere un determinato livello o cimentarsi nel multiplayer. Di seguito la lista completa degli Achievements così come diffusa dal sito:
- Welcome to Britain Arrive at the Horizon Festival. 10
- Pride Before the Fall Qualify for Horizon Autumn. 10
- Snow Problem Qualify for Horizon Winter. 10
- Optional Extras Apply your first Car Mastery. 10
- Spring Into Action Qualify for Horizon Spring. 10
- Welcome to a New Horizon Qualify for the Horizon Roster. 30
- Jolly Cooperation Complete 5 Horizon Life Co-op Races. 20
- Human After All Complete 5 PvP Races. 20
- There’s No 'I' in Team Take part in your first #FORZATHON Live Event. 10
- Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Complete Round 3 of a #FORZATHON Live Event. 20
- Life of the Party Take part in 20 #FORZATHON Live Events, completing at least Round 1 in each. 30
- Whatever Next? Complete every Showcase Event. 20
- Colossus of Roads Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Road Racing Series. 20
- Muddied Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Dirt Racing Series. 20
- Bouncy Bouncy, Having Such a Good Time! Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Cross Country Series. 20
- I Live My Life… Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Drag Racing Series. 20
- Moonlighting Reach Round 10 of Street Scene. 20
- Horizon Fashion Week Unlock 100 clothing items for your character. 20
- Official Horizon Board Game Smash all 200 Bonus Boards. 20
- I Feel the Need Reach Speed Trap Hero level 10. 10
- Apex Predator Reach Speed Zone Hero level 10. 10
- Pilot’s License Reach Danger Sign Hero level 10. 10
- "Do you know what 'DK' stands for?" Reach level 10 in The Drift Run. 10
- Auto Barn Find and restore your first Barn Find. 10
- Antique Restorer Find and restore 15 Barn Finds. 20
- Taking the Grand Tour View every Beauty Spot. 20
- An Illustrious Career Finish 40 different Horizon Story chapters. 20
- Star Centurion Get 100 stars in Horizon Stories. 50
- Week Complete Complete a #FORZATHON Weekly Challenge. 10
- Crowning Achievement Purchase a castle. 20
- Special Edition Get your first Forza Edition Car from a Wheelspin. 10
- Test your Might Complete The Trial. 20
- First-Time Adventurer Complete your first Team Adventure. 10
- The Spirit of Adventure Reach level 5 in Racing Team Adventure, Games Team Adventure, or Anything Goes Team Adventure. 20
- Certified Adventurer Qualify for a League in Ranked Team Adventure. 20
- Well Seasoned Complete a Season Championship and receive a reward. 10
- Overachiever Complete a Season PR Stunt and receive a reward. 10
- Purple Split! In Rivals, beat a Rival without receiving a "dirty time" penalty. 10
- Hit the Jackpot Spin your first Super Wheelspin. 10
- Stunt Superhero Get 3 stars on every PR Stunt. 50
- First Love Buy your first car from the Autoshow. 10
- Go the Distance Win a race at The Colossus, The Gauntlet, The Titan or The Marathon. 20
- The Noisy Cartographer Drive down every road in Britain. 20
- At One with the Car Apply every Car Mastery available for a single car. 10
- Master of Many Apply 50 Car Masteries. 20
- Accomplished Driver Reach Level 20. 10
- Horizon Superstar Gain Superstar Status by reaching Level 200. 50
- Reaping the Rewards Complete a race of 3 or more laps at The Goliath in a Forza Edition Car. 20
- Tortoise and the Hare Complete a PvP Showdown Race in an X class and a D class car. 20
- Hatch Me If You Can Complete the Festival Drag Strip in a Hot Hatch in under 25 seconds. 20
- Record Breaker Get 258mph on a Speed Trap in the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. 20
- Ground Force Get 3 stars at a Danger Sign in a vehicle from the Trucks Car Type. 20
- Coronation Trickin' Bank a Skill Chain of 195,300 or more points. 20
- Never Tell Me the Odds Win a race in the Peel P50. 20
- Tame the Monster Complete a race in an S1 class Rally Monster. 20
Forza Horizon 4 sarà disponibile dal prossimo 2 ottobre su Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X e Windows 10, il gioco supporterà Xbox Play Anywhere e sarà disponibile sin dal lancio su Xbox Game Pass per tutti gli abbonati. Da segnalare che gli utenti che preordineranno la Ultimate Edition potranno iniziare a giocare anticipatamente dal 28 settembre.