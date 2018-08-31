Forza Horizon 4: trapela la lista degli obiettivi sbloccabili

True Achievements ha pubblicato la lista degli obiettivi sbloccabili di Forza Horizon 4, il nuovo episodio della serie racing targata Playground Games in arrivo a ottobre su Xbox One e PC. Attenzione: l'elenco che trovate di seguito potrebbe contenere spoiler su alcuni contenuti o eventi del gioco.

Obiettivi Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 includerà 55 obiettivi sbloccabili per un totale di 1000 Punti G, per raggiungere i vari traguardi sarà necessario completare sfide di vario genere, raggiungere un determinato livello o cimentarsi nel multiplayer. Di seguito la lista completa degli Achievements così come diffusa dal sito:

Welcome to Britain Arrive at the Horizon Festival. 10

Pride Before the Fall Qualify for Horizon Autumn. 10

Snow Problem Qualify for Horizon Winter. 10

Optional Extras Apply your first Car Mastery. 10

Spring Into Action Qualify for Horizon Spring. 10

Welcome to a New Horizon Qualify for the Horizon Roster. 30

Jolly Cooperation Complete 5 Horizon Life Co-op Races. 20

Human After All Complete 5 PvP Races. 20

There’s No 'I' in Team Take part in your first #FORZATHON Live Event. 10

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Complete Round 3 of a #FORZATHON Live Event. 20

Life of the Party Take part in 20 #FORZATHON Live Events, completing at least Round 1 in each. 30

Whatever Next? Complete every Showcase Event. 20

Colossus of Roads Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Road Racing Series. 20

Muddied Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Dirt Racing Series. 20

Bouncy Bouncy, Having Such a Good Time! Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Cross Country Series. 20

I Live My Life… Reach Round 10 in the Horizon Drag Racing Series. 20

Moonlighting Reach Round 10 of Street Scene. 20

Horizon Fashion Week Unlock 100 clothing items for your character. 20

Official Horizon Board Game Smash all 200 Bonus Boards. 20

I Feel the Need Reach Speed Trap Hero level 10. 10

Apex Predator Reach Speed Zone Hero level 10. 10

Pilot’s License Reach Danger Sign Hero level 10. 10

"Do you know what 'DK' stands for?" Reach level 10 in The Drift Run. 10

Auto Barn Find and restore your first Barn Find. 10

Antique Restorer Find and restore 15 Barn Finds. 20

Taking the Grand Tour View every Beauty Spot. 20

An Illustrious Career Finish 40 different Horizon Story chapters. 20

Star Centurion Get 100 stars in Horizon Stories. 50

Week Complete Complete a #FORZATHON Weekly Challenge. 10

Crowning Achievement Purchase a castle. 20

Special Edition Get your first Forza Edition Car from a Wheelspin. 10

Test your Might Complete The Trial. 20

First-Time Adventurer Complete your first Team Adventure. 10

The Spirit of Adventure Reach level 5 in Racing Team Adventure, Games Team Adventure, or Anything Goes Team Adventure. 20

Certified Adventurer Qualify for a League in Ranked Team Adventure. 20

Well Seasoned Complete a Season Championship and receive a reward. 10

Overachiever Complete a Season PR Stunt and receive a reward. 10

Purple Split! In Rivals, beat a Rival without receiving a "dirty time" penalty. 10

Hit the Jackpot Spin your first Super Wheelspin. 10

Stunt Superhero Get 3 stars on every PR Stunt. 50

First Love Buy your first car from the Autoshow. 10

Go the Distance Win a race at The Colossus, The Gauntlet, The Titan or The Marathon. 20

The Noisy Cartographer Drive down every road in Britain. 20

At One with the Car Apply every Car Mastery available for a single car. 10

Master of Many Apply 50 Car Masteries. 20

Accomplished Driver Reach Level 20. 10

Horizon Superstar Gain Superstar Status by reaching Level 200. 50

Reaping the Rewards Complete a race of 3 or more laps at The Goliath in a Forza Edition Car. 20

Tortoise and the Hare Complete a PvP Showdown Race in an X class and a D class car. 20

Hatch Me If You Can Complete the Festival Drag Strip in a Hot Hatch in under 25 seconds. 20

Record Breaker Get 258mph on a Speed Trap in the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. 20

Ground Force Get 3 stars at a Danger Sign in a vehicle from the Trucks Car Type. 20

Coronation Trickin' Bank a Skill Chain of 195,300 or more points. 20

Never Tell Me the Odds Win a race in the Peel P50. 20

Tame the Monster Complete a race in an S1 class Rally Monster. 20

Forza Horizon 4 sarà disponibile dal prossimo 2 ottobre su Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X e Windows 10, il gioco supporterà Xbox Play Anywhere e sarà disponibile sin dal lancio su Xbox Game Pass per tutti gli abbonati. Da segnalare che gli utenti che preordineranno la Ultimate Edition potranno iniziare a giocare anticipatamente dal 28 settembre.