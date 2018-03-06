Everyeye.it

  4. Forza Motorsport 6 e Rise of the Tomb Raider tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Forza Motorsport 6 e Rise of the Tomb Raider tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tantissimi giochi in offerta per tutti gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, i quali potranno acquistare i migliori titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 a prezzi scontatissimi.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta trovano spazio Dark Souls III, Forza Motorsport 6, Dying Light, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Rise of the Tomb Raider e NBA 2K18, solamente per citarne alcuni:

  • Black The Fall Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • ChromaGun Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Dark Souls III – Deluxe Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dying Light Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 70% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – Deluxe Edtion Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – Standard Edtion Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Inside my Radio Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
  • King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85% Pub Sale
  • Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
  • NBA 2K18 – 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 25% DWG
  • NBA 2K18 – 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30% DWG
  • NBA 2K18 – 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20% DWG
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
  • Rugby 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
  • Submerged Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft Pre-Order 20% Spotlight
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Thief Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • World II: Hunting Boss Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Your Toy Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Offerte Giochi Xbox 360

  • 0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG
  • Army of Two The Devil’s Cartel Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Contrast Arcade 75% DWG
  • Crysis 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Crysis 3 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Crysis Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA Street Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack Add-On 60% DWG
  • Enemy Front Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Handball 16 Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
  • King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
  • Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 75% Pub Sale
  • Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
  • Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake Add-On 85% Pub Sale
  • Space Invaders Extreme Arcade 50% Pub Sale
  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Syndicate Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Things on Wheels Arcade 75% DWG
  • Tomb Raider Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
  • Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Legend Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Worm Arcade 75% DWG
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Yosumin! LIVE

Numerose offerte attive anche per gli utenti Xbox 360, che potranno acquistare a prezzi scontati titoli come Rise of the Tomb Raider, WRC 5, Just Cause 2 e Army of Two The Devil's Cartel.

