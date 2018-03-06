Forza Motorsport 6 e Rise of the Tomb Raider tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta trovano spazio Dark Souls III, Forza Motorsport 6, Dying Light, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Rise of the Tomb Raider e NBA 2K18, solamente per citarne alcuni:
- Black The Fall Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- ChromaGun Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dying Light Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 70% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Deluxe Edtion Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Standard Edtion Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Inside my Radio Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85% Pub Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
- NBA 2K18 – 200,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 25% DWG
- NBA 2K18 – 450,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 30% DWG
- NBA 2K18 – 75,000 Virtual Currency Add-On 20% DWG
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Pub Sale
- Rugby 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Pub Sale
- Submerged Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Tesla vs Lovecraft Pre-Order 20% Spotlight
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Thief Xbox One Game 80% Pub Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- World II: Hunting Boss Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Your Toy Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Offerte Giochi Xbox 360
- 0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Alien Rage Arcade 80% DWG
- Army of Two The Devil’s Cartel Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Contrast Arcade 75% DWG
- Crysis 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Crysis 3 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Crysis Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale
- EA Sports FIFA Street Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack Add-On 60% DWG
- Enemy Front Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Handball 16 Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 75% Pub Sale
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Add-On 67% Pub Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode Add-On 67% Pub Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake Add-On 85% Pub Sale
- Space Invaders Extreme Arcade 50% Pub Sale
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Syndicate Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Things on Wheels Arcade 75% DWG
- Tomb Raider Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
- Tomb Raider: Legend Games On Demand 85% Pub Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Worm Arcade 75% DWG
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Yosumin! LIVE
Numerose offerte attive anche per gli utenti Xbox 360, che potranno acquistare a prezzi scontati titoli come Rise of the Tomb Raider, WRC 5, Just Cause 2 e Army of Two The Devil's Cartel.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti