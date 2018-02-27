Forza Motorsport 7, GTA V e Battlfield 1 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano gli sconti su Xbox Store per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold: questa settimana tra i giochi in offerta troviamo

Sconti Xbox One

Aaero Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Awesomenauts Assemble Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

DeadCore Xbox One Game 50% DWG

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight

Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG

Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 15% DWG

FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight

FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

FM6 Platinum (Ultimate + Expansions) Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 – Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG

Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spotlight

GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight

Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight

Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade Add-On 70% Spotlight

Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight

Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Trials Fusion Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG

Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Trials Fusion: Awesome Level MAX Add-On 60% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa Add-On 50% DWG

Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege Add-On 50% DWG

Dogfight 1942 Arcade 70% DWG

Fight Night Champion Games On Demand 50% DWG

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Games On Demand 75% DWG

Need for Speed Carbon Games On Demand 67% DWG

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Games On Demand 67% DWG

NFL Blitz Arcade 67% DWG

Skate 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG

Skate Games On Demand 67% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Games On Demand 70% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG

The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide per i soli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e termineranno il prossimo 6 marzo. Da giovedì 1 marzo arriveranno invece i nuovi Games with Gold, tra cui troviamo SUPERHOT e Trials of the Blood Dragon.