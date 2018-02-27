Everyeye.it

MWC 2018
  4. Forza Motorsport 7, GTA V e Battlfield 1 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

di
Come ogni martedì, tornano gli sconti su Xbox Store per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold: questa settimana tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Dead Island, EA Sports UFC 3 e Forza Motorsport 7.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Aaero Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Awesomenauts Assemble Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • DeadCore Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
  • Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 15% DWG
  • FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
  • FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • FM6 Platinum (Ultimate + Expansions) Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 – Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spotlight
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
  • Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
  • Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
  • Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Trials Fusion Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Trials Fusion: Awesome Level MAX Add-On 60% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dogfight 1942 Arcade 70% DWG
  • Fight Night Champion Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Need for Speed Carbon Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • NFL Blitz Arcade 67% DWG
  • Skate 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Skate Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% DWG
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide per i soli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e termineranno il prossimo 6 marzo. Da giovedì 1 marzo arriveranno invece i nuovi Games with Gold, tra cui troviamo SUPERHOT e Trials of the Blood Dragon.

