Forza Motorsport 7, GTA V e Battlfield 1 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
- Aaero Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Awesomenauts Assemble Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- DeadCore Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 40% DWG
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 15% DWG
- FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
- FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- FM6 Platinum (Ultimate + Expansions) Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 – Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spotlight
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- GTAV, Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
- Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Squads Upgrade Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
- Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Trials Fusion Season Pass Add-On 67% DWG
- Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Level MAX Add-On 60% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa Add-On 50% DWG
- Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege Add-On 50% DWG
- Dogfight 1942 Arcade 70% DWG
- Fight Night Champion Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Need for Speed Carbon Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Games On Demand 67% DWG
- NFL Blitz Arcade 67% DWG
- Skate 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Skate Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% DWG
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% DWG
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG
- The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
Le offerte indicate sono valide per i soli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e termineranno il prossimo 6 marzo. Da giovedì 1 marzo arriveranno invece i nuovi Games with Gold, tra cui troviamo SUPERHOT e Trials of the Blood Dragon.
