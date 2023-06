L'FTC vuole bloccare l'affare Xbox-Activision: Microsoft chiede più tempo per difendersi

Microsoft is requesting more time for its case against the FTC trying to block the proposed Activision Blizzard deal. Microsoft wants 5 days instead of just 2 days. "If the Court grants a preliminary injunction, it will effectively block the transaction," says Microsoft pic.twitter.com/KqYO4K7L9P

Microsoft is trying to avoid having to extend the merger agreement, which is going to cost it more money. I think they're gearing up for the FTC to lose the injunction request and then potentially close with a settlement with the CMA or closing around the CMA