Fun & Serious Titan Awards: anche Death Stranding e Control tra le nomination

Oltre ai The Game Awards 2019, evento la cui giuria vanterà anche la presenza di Everyeye, è in arrivo un altro evento dedicato ai videogiochi con lo scopo di premiare quelli che più hanno lasciato il segno nel corso dell'ultimo anno. Parliamo del Fun & Serious Game Festival e dei suoi Titan Awards, le cui nomination sono appena state annunciate.

Ecco di seguito tutte le nomination:

Game of the Year

Control

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Death Stranding

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Best Art

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Gris

Luigi's Mansion 3

Blasphemous

Best Game Design

Control

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Best Narrative Design

Control

Death Stranding

Telling Lies

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Life is Strange 2

Best Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Best Action Game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Metro: Exodus

Gears 5

Best RPG Game

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The Outer Worlds

Kingdom Hearts 3

Disco Elysium

Greedfall

Best Spanish development

Blasphemous

Blacksad

Gris

They Are Billions

Best Family/Social game

Super Mario Maker 2

Pokémon Spada e Scudo

Tetris 99

Luigi's Mansion 3

Just Dance 2020

Best Soundtrack

Jonathan Eng (Sayonara Wild Hearts)

Casey Edwards (Devil May Cry 5)

Petri Alanko (Control)

Yoko Shimomura (Kingdom Hearts 3)

Ludvig Forsell (Death Stranding)

Best Sports/Racing Game

NBA 2K20

FIFA 20

eFootball PES 2020

F1 2019

Grid

Best Spanish performance

Carlos di Blasi (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

Claudio Serrano (Deacon St. John - Days Gone)

Gabriel Jiménez (John Blacksdad - Blacksad Under The Skin)

Olga Velasco (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)

Guillermo Romero (Nomad - Ghost Recon Breakpoint)

Indie Game of the Year

Blasphemous

Disco Elysium

Baba is you

Untitled Goose Game

Wargroove

FS Play to the Most innovative Game

The Longest Road on Earth

A Place for the Unwilling

Yuppie Psyco

Arrog

Evergreen Blues

Football Drama

FS Play to the Best Basque Game

The Longest Road on Earth

Moodieval

Skywolf

Kogarashi

in attesa di scoprire i vincitori, che verranno premiati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il prossimo 9 dicembre 2019, vi ricordiamo che Death Stranding è proprio uno dei candidati a gioco dell'anno anche ai The Game Awards 2019. Negli ultimi giorni ci sono anche state numerose polemiche circa le numerose candidature di Death Stranding a quelli che molti definiscono "gli Oscar dei videogame".