Fun & Serious Titan Awards: anche Death Stranding e Control tra le nomination
Oltre ai The Game Awards 2019, evento la cui giuria vanterà anche la presenza di Everyeye, è in arrivo un altro evento dedicato ai videogiochi con lo scopo di premiare quelli che più hanno lasciato il segno nel corso dell'ultimo anno. Parliamo del Fun & Serious Game Festival e dei suoi Titan Awards, le cui nomination sono appena state annunciate.
Ecco di seguito tutte le nomination:
Game of the Year
- Control
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Best Art
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Gris
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Blasphemous
Best Game Design
- Control
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Best Narrative Design
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Telling Lies
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Life is Strange 2
Best Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Best Action Game
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Metro: Exodus
- Gears 5
Best RPG Game
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- The Outer Worlds
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Disco Elysium
- Greedfall
Best Spanish development
- Blasphemous
- Blacksad
- Gris
- They Are Billions
Best Family/Social game
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Pokémon Spada e Scudo
- Tetris 99
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Just Dance 2020
Best Soundtrack
- Jonathan Eng (Sayonara Wild Hearts)
- Casey Edwards (Devil May Cry 5)
- Petri Alanko (Control)
- Yoko Shimomura (Kingdom Hearts 3)
- Ludvig Forsell (Death Stranding)
Best Sports/Racing Game
- NBA 2K20
- FIFA 20
- eFootball PES 2020
- F1 2019
- Grid
Best Spanish performance
- Carlos di Blasi (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)
- Claudio Serrano (Deacon St. John - Days Gone)
- Gabriel Jiménez (John Blacksdad - Blacksad Under The Skin)
- Olga Velasco (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
- Guillermo Romero (Nomad - Ghost Recon Breakpoint)
Indie Game of the Year
- Blasphemous
- Disco Elysium
- Baba is you
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wargroove
FS Play to the Most innovative Game
- The Longest Road on Earth
- A Place for the Unwilling
- Yuppie Psyco
- Arrog
- Evergreen Blues
- Football Drama
FS Play to the Best Basque Game
- The Longest Road on Earth
- Moodieval
- Skywolf
- Kogarashi
in attesa di scoprire i vincitori, che verranno premiati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il prossimo 9 dicembre 2019, vi ricordiamo che Death Stranding è proprio uno dei candidati a gioco dell'anno anche ai The Game Awards 2019. Negli ultimi giorni ci sono anche state numerose polemiche circa le numerose candidature di Death Stranding a quelli che molti definiscono "gli Oscar dei videogame".
