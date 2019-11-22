Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. Death Stranding
  3. Notizie
DS

Fun & Serious Titan Awards: anche Death Stranding e Control tra le nomination

Fun & Serious Titan Awards: anche Death Stranding e Control tra le nomination
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Oltre ai The Game Awards 2019, evento la cui giuria vanterà anche la presenza di Everyeye, è in arrivo un altro evento dedicato ai videogiochi con lo scopo di premiare quelli che più hanno lasciato il segno nel corso dell'ultimo anno. Parliamo del Fun & Serious Game Festival e dei suoi Titan Awards, le cui nomination sono appena state annunciate.

Ecco di seguito tutte le nomination:

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Best Art

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Gris
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Blasphemous

Best Game Design

  • Control
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Best Narrative Design

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Telling Lies
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Life is Strange 2

Best Adventure Game

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Best Action Game

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Gears 5

Best RPG Game

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Disco Elysium
  • Greedfall

Best Spanish development

  • Blasphemous
  • Blacksad
  • Gris
  • They Are Billions

Best Family/Social game

  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Pokémon Spada e Scudo
  • Tetris 99
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Just Dance 2020

Best Soundtrack

  • Jonathan Eng (Sayonara Wild Hearts)
  • Casey Edwards (Devil May Cry 5)
  • Petri Alanko (Control)
  • Yoko Shimomura (Kingdom Hearts 3)
  • Ludvig Forsell (Death Stranding)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • NBA 2K20
  • FIFA 20
  • eFootball PES 2020
  • F1 2019
  • Grid

Best Spanish performance

  • Carlos di Blasi (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)
  • Claudio Serrano (Deacon St. John - Days Gone)
  • Gabriel Jiménez (John Blacksdad - Blacksad Under The Skin)
  • Olga Velasco (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
  • Guillermo Romero (Nomad - Ghost Recon Breakpoint)

Indie Game of the Year

  • Blasphemous
  • Disco Elysium
  • Baba is you
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Wargroove

FS Play to the Most innovative Game

  • The Longest Road on Earth
  • A Place for the Unwilling
  • Yuppie Psyco
  • Arrog
  • Evergreen Blues
  • Football Drama

FS Play to the Best Basque Game

  • The Longest Road on Earth
  • Moodieval
  • Skywolf
  • Kogarashi

in attesa di scoprire i vincitori, che verranno premiati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il prossimo 9 dicembre 2019, vi ricordiamo che Death Stranding è proprio uno dei candidati a gioco dell'anno anche ai The Game Awards 2019. Negli ultimi giorni ci sono anche state numerose polemiche circa le numerose candidature di Death Stranding a quelli che molti definiscono "gli Oscar dei videogame".

FONTE: funandseriousgamefestival
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Death Stranding: considerazioni sul finale del gioco di Hideo Kojima

Altri contenuti per Death Stranding

  1. Euronics inaugura la Black Week con sconti su Nintendo Switch Lite e PS4
  2. Pokemon Spada e Scudo: dove catturare Ponyta di Galar e come farlo evolvere in Rapidash