Game Awards 2021: ci sarà Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 secondo una teoria dei fan

Geoff Keighley continua a stuzzicare i fan in vista della nuova edizione dei Game Awards, che si svolgerà nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 dicembre 2021 al Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Oltre alla pioggia di premi, sono attesi tantissimi annunci che, secondo il presentatore, delineeranno il futuro di PS5 e Xbox Series X.

Il buon Keighley non è certamente il tipo a cui piace stare in silenzio, e in questi giorni con le sue dichiarazioni ci sta offrendo qualche indizio su ciò che verrà mostrato durante l'evento. Qualche ora fa, ad esempio, ci ha fatto sapere che tra le World Premiere ci sarà un videogioco che lui ha visto personalmente due anni e mezzo fa: "Ho appena visto la versione definitiva di una World Premiere di uno sviluppatore con il quale stiamo lavorando da due anni e mezzo".

Keighley ha incontrato per la prima volta questa misteriosa software house in un global tour nell'estate del 2019. In quell'occasione ebbe modo di vedere questo nuovo, misterioso gioco in via di sviluppo, che all'epoca stava già prendendo forma. Il giornalista non sapeva che quello sarebbe stato il suo ultimo tour delle software house, un'abitudine che non vede l'ora di riprendere nel 2022. A quanto pare adesso è il titolo è pronto per essere mostrato, dato che sarà tra i protagonisti dei Game Awards 2021: "Siamo veramente onorati di poter mostrare questo lavoro al mondo intero".

Secondo una teoria che sta prendendo piede all'interno della community, potrebbe trattarsi del seguito di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Alcuni fan hanno fatto notare che il gioco è stato presentato esattamente due anni e mezzo fa (all'E3 2019), e che potrebbe tranquillamente figurare tra le World Premiere, visto che è ancora privo di un titolo ufficiale. Qualcuno ha anche evidenziato che in passato Keighley ha già spacciato per World Premiere dei giochi di cui era già nota l'esistenza: lo ha fatto nel 2014 anche con il primo Breath of the Wild!

Secondo voi si tratta di una teoria valida? Per fortuna non dovremo attendere ancora molto per scoprire di cosa si tratta. L'appuntamento è fissato nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 dicembre. Avete già consultato la lista delle nomination dei Game Awards 2021?