I Games with Gold di aprile non piacciono, la community Xbox si lamenta

Microsoft ha annunciato i nuovi Games with Gold di aprile 2021, a quanto pare però la lineup GwG non è propria piaciuta a parte della community Xbox, la quale ha subito espresso il suo malcontento sui social.

Sono decine e decine i Tweet rivolti a Phil Spencer, Aaron Greenberg, Major Nelson e Jez Corden (giornalista e insider da sempre molto vicino alla casa di Redmond), i giocatori chiedono di cambiare pass o sospendere definitivamente il servizio Games with Gold, se non è possibile impegnarsi per regalare giochi migliori.

La lineup di aprile include Vikings Wolves of Midgar, Dark Void, Hard Corps Uprising e Truck Racing Championship mentre a marzo Microsoft ha regalato Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, Port Royale 3 e Warface Breakout, tra i Games with Gold di febbraio 2021 hanno trovato spazio invece anche produzioni ad alto budget come Gears 5 e Resident Evil HD.

Da tempo la communiy si lamenta dei giochi inclusi con Games with Gold, la qualità media dei prodotti offerti negli ultimi tempi è piuttosto bassa se paragonata ad altri servizi di questo tipo (non solo PlayStation Plus, pensiamo anche a Google Stadia PRO o Twitch Prime) e all'atto pratico il servizio sembra necessitare di un grosso cambiamento per allinearsi alle richieste del pubblico.

