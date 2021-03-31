I Games with Gold di aprile non piacciono, la community Xbox si lamenta
Davide Leoni
Microsoft ha annunciato i nuovi Games with Gold di aprile 2021, a quanto pare però la lineup GwG non è propria piaciuta a parte della community Xbox, la quale ha subito espresso il suo malcontento sui social.
Sono decine e decine i Tweet rivolti a Phil Spencer, Aaron Greenberg, Major Nelson e Jez Corden (giornalista e insider da sempre molto vicino alla casa di Redmond), i giocatori chiedono di cambiare pass o sospendere definitivamente il servizio Games with Gold, se non è possibile impegnarsi per regalare giochi migliori.
La lineup di aprile include Vikings Wolves of Midgar, Dark Void, Hard Corps Uprising e Truck Racing Championship mentre a marzo Microsoft ha regalato Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, Port Royale 3 e Warface Breakout, tra i Games with Gold di febbraio 2021 hanno trovato spazio invece anche produzioni ad alto budget come Gears 5 e Resident Evil HD.
Da tempo la communiy si lamenta dei giochi inclusi con Games with Gold, la qualità media dei prodotti offerti negli ultimi tempi è piuttosto bassa se paragonata ad altri servizi di questo tipo (non solo PlayStation Plus, pensiamo anche a Google Stadia PRO o Twitch Prime) e all'atto pratico il servizio sembra necessitare di un grosso cambiamento per allinearsi alle richieste del pubblico.
@xbox just stop Games With Gold now.— Nick G (@GFunkRizzla) March 31, 2021
Games getting worse and worse.
Why the heck would Xbox stop doing Games With Gold to... stop charging people for Gold membership? That doesn't make a single bit of sense.— CJSeedge (@CJSeedge) March 30, 2021
Games with gold needs to just stop at this point. Either end it entirely or start adding monthly games that people give a shit about. I understand MS wants game pass to be the main attractor but if that's really the case then get rid of GWG.— Matt likes Games (@MattLikesGam3s) March 30, 2021
I love Game pass . I’m still rocking one x and decided to go pc this gen. Games with gold is just an embarrassment at this point. They just need to Stop 🛑— youenjoymy5elf (@youenjoym5elf) March 30, 2021
This is painful and needs to stop. Games with Gold make their other programs look bad.— Bryan "Florida Man" K (@ProtagonistZero) March 30, 2021
@XboxP3 Dad at this point you should just tell your team this is embarrassing. Do us all a favour and just stop games with gold.— BuzzwordBox Series S(hit) (@BoxDone) March 30, 2021
Please stop tormenting us, cancel gold and keep gamepass, free online for all gamers not just those on PC— CyberMalistix (@DavidMalistix) March 31, 2021
