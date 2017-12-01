Everyeye.it

  4. Games with Gold: Warhammer Vermintide e Child of Eden disponibili per il download

Games with Gold: Warhammer Vermintide e Child of Eden disponibili per il download

Microsoft ha pubblicato i primi due Games with Gold del mese di dicembre, ovvero Warhammer End Times Vermintide per Xbox One e Child of Eden per Xbox 360, giocabile anche su One grazie alla retrocompatibilità.

Fino al 15 dicembre resterà disponibile anche Borderlands The Telltale Series mentre dl 16 dicembre arriveranno anche Ritorno al Futuro 30esimo Anniversario e Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death.

Una line-up interessante quella dei Games with Gold di dicembre, che include come di consueto quattro titoli, due per Xbox one due per Xbox 360. Warhammer End Times Vermintide sarà disponibile fino al 30 dicembre mentre Child of Eden, Ritorno al Futuro 30esimo Anniversario e Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death saranno scaricabili dal 16 al 30 dicembre.

