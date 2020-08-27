Gamescom 2020: tutti i giochi confermati per l'evento del 27 agosto

Ci siamo! Questa sera Geoff Keighley presenterà l'evento inaugurale della Gamescom 2020, una cerimonia d'apertura denominata Opening Night Live e in programma dalle 19:30 (ora italiana), anche se noi di Everyeye.it la seguiremo dalle 18:00 su Twitch. Ma cosa possiamo aspettarci? Quali giochi vedremo questa sera? Ecco l'elenco completo.

Geoff ha promesso ben 38 annunci (ovviamente non tutti legati a giochi nuovi) da parte di ben 18 publisher tra cui Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation, Koch Media, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco e Wargaming.

Gamescom 2020 Giochi

Tra i giochi certamente presenti troviamo Ratchet & Clank per PlayStation 5, Little Nightmares 2, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, il ritorno di Turrican dopo quasi 30 anni di assenza, Star Wars Squadrons di Electronic Arts, The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope di Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus, Humankind di SEGA e tanti altri. Non mancherà poi il gioco fenomeno del momento, Fall Guys con la seconda stagione che verrà annunciata proprio questa sera. Di seguito i titoli che vedremo durante i tre giorni di fiera (e non solo alla cerimonia di apertura, dunque).

Destiny 2 Oltre la Luce

Ratchet And Clank

Star Wars Squadrons

Fall Guys Season 2

The Sims 4

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Observer System Redux

Retro Machina

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions

Solasta Crown of Magister

Pumpkin Jack

Werewolf The Apocalypse

Dual Universe

Monster Truck Championship

Speed Limit

X4 Foundations

Giants Uprising

Tinkertown

Goldilock One

Dark Pictures Little Hope

Genshin Impact

Scarlet Nexus

Ponpu

Conarium

Humankind

Age of Empires III Remastered

Little Nightmares II

Stronghold Warlords

Morbid The Seven Acolytes

Transient

HAAK

Zelter

Overloop

Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin

The Waylanders

Sea of Thieves

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR

Unexplored 2

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time

Drake Hollow Trailer Reveal

DiRT 5

Drone Swarm

Ikenfell

WRC 9

The Medium

Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms

ANNO Mutationem

Project Haven

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

In Sound Mind

Weaving Tides

Spacebase Startopia

KeyWe

Gatewalkers

The Wild at Heart

Hello Neighbor 2

Haven

Iron Harvest

Kings Bounty II

Blankos Block Party

Proto Corgi

Cyber Hook

Grindstone

The Last Spell

Spinch

Gone Viral

Paradise Lost

Adventures of Chris

Out of Place

Blade Assault

Exo One

Space Crew

Tamarin

Endling

Riftbreaker

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World

Kosmokrats

Aeon Drive

A Juggler's Tale

Away The Survival Series

Turrican

Mafia Definitive Edition

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch

As Far As The Eye

Hundred Days

Death of Rose

DARQ

Hotshot Racing

Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 1

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon

Confermati anche Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, il debut gameplay del primo DLC di DOOM Eternal (The Ancient Gods Parte 1) e Medal of Honor Above and Beyond, produzione VR targata Respawn. E per quanto riguarda i rumor? In molti si aspettano in questa occasione gli annunci dei prezzi e della data di uscita di PS5 e Xbox Series X ma è difficile che possa esserci spazio per reveal di questo genere, annunci di grande appeal che le hardware house potrebbero tenere in serbo per eventi proprietari, con Microsoft che potrebbe invece puntare su xCloud e Xbox Game Pass.

Appuntamento questo pomeriggio dalle 18:00 sul canale Twitch di Everyeye.it per seguire la Gamescom 2020, vi terremo compagnia per tutta la serata e commenteremo insieme gli annunci della Opening Night Live. Vi aspettiamo!