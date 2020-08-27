Gamescom 2020: tutti i giochi confermati per l'evento del 27 agosto
Davide Leoni
Ci siamo! Questa sera Geoff Keighley presenterà l'evento inaugurale della Gamescom 2020, una cerimonia d'apertura denominata Opening Night Live e in programma dalle 19:30 (ora italiana), anche se noi di Everyeye.it la seguiremo dalle 18:00 su Twitch. Ma cosa possiamo aspettarci? Quali giochi vedremo questa sera? Ecco l'elenco completo.
Geoff ha promesso ben 38 annunci (ovviamente non tutti legati a giochi nuovi) da parte di ben 18 publisher tra cui Bethesda, Xbox, PlayStation, Koch Media, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco e Wargaming.
Gamescom 2020 Giochi
Tra i giochi certamente presenti troviamo Ratchet & Clank per PlayStation 5, Little Nightmares 2, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, il ritorno di Turrican dopo quasi 30 anni di assenza, Star Wars Squadrons di Electronic Arts, The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope di Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus, Humankind di SEGA e tanti altri. Non mancherà poi il gioco fenomeno del momento, Fall Guys con la seconda stagione che verrà annunciata proprio questa sera. Di seguito i titoli che vedremo durante i tre giorni di fiera (e non solo alla cerimonia di apertura, dunque).
- Destiny 2 Oltre la Luce
- Ratchet And Clank
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Fall Guys Season 2
- The Sims 4
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Observer System Redux
- Retro Machina
- Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions
- Solasta Crown of Magister
- Pumpkin Jack
- Werewolf The Apocalypse
- Dual Universe
- Monster Truck Championship
- Speed Limit
- X4 Foundations
- Giants Uprising
- Tinkertown
- Goldilock One
- Dark Pictures Little Hope
- Genshin Impact
- Scarlet Nexus
- Ponpu
- Conarium
- Humankind
- Age of Empires III Remastered
- Little Nightmares II
- Stronghold Warlords
- Morbid The Seven Acolytes
- Transient
- HAAK
- Zelter
- Overloop
- Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin
- The Waylanders
- Sea of Thieves
- Medal of Honor Above and Beyond VR
- Unexplored 2
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time
- Drake Hollow Trailer Reveal
- DiRT 5
- Drone Swarm
- Ikenfell
- WRC 9
- The Medium
- Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms
- ANNO Mutationem
- Project Haven
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
- In Sound Mind
- Weaving Tides
- Spacebase Startopia
- KeyWe
- Gatewalkers
- The Wild at Heart
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Haven
- Iron Harvest
- Kings Bounty II
- Blankos Block Party
- Proto Corgi
- Cyber Hook
- Grindstone
- The Last Spell
- Spinch
- Gone Viral
- Paradise Lost
- Adventures of Chris
- Out of Place
- Blade Assault
- Exo One
- Space Crew
- Tamarin
- Endling
- Riftbreaker
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World
- Kosmokrats
- Aeon Drive
- A Juggler's Tale
- Away The Survival Series
- Turrican
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch
- As Far As The Eye
- Hundred Days
- Death of Rose
- DARQ
- Hotshot Racing
- Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 1
- The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon
Confermati anche Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, il debut gameplay del primo DLC di DOOM Eternal (The Ancient Gods Parte 1) e Medal of Honor Above and Beyond, produzione VR targata Respawn. E per quanto riguarda i rumor? In molti si aspettano in questa occasione gli annunci dei prezzi e della data di uscita di PS5 e Xbox Series X ma è difficile che possa esserci spazio per reveal di questo genere, annunci di grande appeal che le hardware house potrebbero tenere in serbo per eventi proprietari, con Microsoft che potrebbe invece puntare su xCloud e Xbox Game Pass.
Appuntamento questo pomeriggio dalle 18:00 sul canale Twitch di Everyeye.it per seguire la Gamescom 2020, vi terremo compagnia per tutta la serata e commenteremo insieme gli annunci della Opening Night Live. Vi aspettiamo!
