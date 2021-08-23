Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Gamescom 2021 Award: da Elden Ring a Mario+ Rabbids Sparks of Hope, i candidati

Gamescom 2021 Award: da Elden Ring a Mario+ Rabbids Sparks of Hope, i candidati
A breve distanza dalla pubblicazione del consueto trailer dell'Opening Night Live della Gamescom, arriva anche l'elenco completo dei titoli candidati ai Gamescom Award di quest'anno.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco completo dei giochi in lizza per ogni categoria prevista dall'evento:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
  • Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

  • Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
  • Inua, Arte France
  • Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Encased, Koch Media
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
  • Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
  • Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
  • Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

  • Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
Quali sono le vostre previsioni? Vi ricordiamo che la Redazione seguirà tutti gli eventi della settimana, che si preannuncia particolarmente ricca: vi invitiamo dunque a raggiungerci per commentare insieme gli show della Gamescom 2021 in diretta sul Canale Twitch di Everyeye.
