Gamescom 2021 giochi annunciati: Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, Saints Row... Resident Evil?
Davide Leoni
Geoff Keighley è un fiume in piena, a poche ore dall'apertura della Gamescom 2021, il giornalista e conduttore canadese ci ricorda tramite i suoi profili social quali sono i giochi che vedremo durante la Opening Night Live del 25 agosto.
Lo showcase di apertura della fiera verrà trasmesso il 25 agosto alle 20:00 (ora italiana, pre show al via alle 19:30) e vedrà la presenza di oltre trenta giochi e varie World Premiere, ormai un vero marchio di fabbrica di Geoff Keighley.
Tra i giochi confermati troviamo Call of Duty Vanguard con il gameplay della campagna, uno sguardo al gameplay esteso di Death Stranding Director's Cut, un nuovo story trailer di Far Cry 6 e ancora Genshin Impact, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, SIFU, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge, il nuovo Saints Row (quasi certamente un reboot della saga) e... forse anche novità su Resident Evil.
In realtà Resident Evil non è stato confermato ma Keighley ha condiviso su Twitter un Tweet di Capcom dedicato alla saga horror per eccellenza, portando a pensare a possibili novità per la fiera, magari ne sapremo di più su Resident Evil 4 VR o sullo scomparso Resident Evil Re:Verse, l'esperienza multiplayer di Village attesa per la scorsa primavera e poi rimandata a data da destinarsi.
Seguite con noi la Gamescom Opening Night Live su Twitch il 25 agosto a partire dalle 19:00 per scoprire tutte le novità in arrivo.
Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021
Tune in at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NLxX6vaFvb
Just 48 hours until @gamescom Opening Night Live streams around the world.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021
With:
✳️ Call of Duty: Vanguard
✳️ Death Stranding: Director's Cut
✳️ Far Cry 6
✳️ Genshin Impact
✳️ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
✳️ Saints Row
✳️ SIFU
✳️ TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
+ So Much More! pic.twitter.com/j19rZoANrd
We are very excited to tell you that #Bloodhunt will be in the @gamescom Opening Night Live show with @geoffkeighley! You don't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/HadudeapH3— Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) August 23, 2021
Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021
Don't miss this moment.
Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/fKt9XW8bxE
Wednesday, don't miss a special world premiere from @Valheimgame -- and new details on the new HEARTH AND HOME update.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021
Watch LIVE during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/L5LxhtLNqt
Wednesday, don't miss the world premiere of the @FarCryGame 6 story trailer during @gamescom Opening Night Live, hosted by @geoffkeighley— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021
Streaming Wednesday everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/aKfmLDA6Hv
Altri contenuti per Gamescom 2021
- Gamescom 2021 Award: da Elden Ring a Mario+ Rabbids Sparks of Hope, i candidati
- Gamescom Opening Night Live e tutte le dirette della settimana su Twitch
- Opening Night Live 2021: l'Hype Trailer prepara i fan allo show con tante World Premiere
- Gamescom 2021: giochi annunciati, date e orari delle conferenze
- Gamescom 2021 e Opening Night Live: tante World Premiere anche nel pre-show
Gamescom 2021
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- Stadia
- PS5
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Mobile Gaming
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: Gamescom 2021
Hype totali: 8
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation Plus di settembre: annuncio dei nuovi giochi gratis PS5 e PS4 questa settimana
- 21 commentiPlayStation Store: i migliori giochi in sconto a meno di 5 euro
- 9 commentiOblivion era una droga per James McAvoy: la soluzione fu drastica
- COD Warzone: in video una folle strategia per fermare il treno nella Battaglia di Verdansk
- 19 commentiPS5, nuovo modello revisionato in vendita: i primi avvistamenti in Australia
- 67 commentiPsychonauts 2 Recensione: un nuovo gioco da non perdere su Xbox Game Pass
- 14 commentiVigil: le novità sul survival horror ispirato a Resident Evil
- 9 commentiCreepypasta e videogiochi: 5 racconti inquietanti del mondo gaming
- Nintendo Switch Online gratis per tutti per una settimana: l'offerta è ora disponibile
- 3 commentiCrash Bandicoot 4, Wumpa League in arrivo? L'avvistamento alla GDC!