Gamescom 2021 giochi annunciati: Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, Saints Row... Resident Evil?

Geoff Keighley è un fiume in piena, a poche ore dall'apertura della Gamescom 2021, il giornalista e conduttore canadese ci ricorda tramite i suoi profili social quali sono i giochi che vedremo durante la Opening Night Live del 25 agosto.

Lo showcase di apertura della fiera verrà trasmesso il 25 agosto alle 20:00 (ora italiana, pre show al via alle 19:30) e vedrà la presenza di oltre trenta giochi e varie World Premiere, ormai un vero marchio di fabbrica di Geoff Keighley.

Tra i giochi confermati troviamo Call of Duty Vanguard con il gameplay della campagna, uno sguardo al gameplay esteso di Death Stranding Director's Cut, un nuovo story trailer di Far Cry 6 e ancora Genshin Impact, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, SIFU, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge, il nuovo Saints Row (quasi certamente un reboot della saga) e... forse anche novità su Resident Evil.

In realtà Resident Evil non è stato confermato ma Keighley ha condiviso su Twitter un Tweet di Capcom dedicato alla saga horror per eccellenza, portando a pensare a possibili novità per la fiera, magari ne sapremo di più su Resident Evil 4 VR o sullo scomparso Resident Evil Re:Verse, l'esperienza multiplayer di Village attesa per la scorsa primavera e poi rimandata a data da destinarsi.

Seguite con noi la Gamescom Opening Night Live su Twitch il 25 agosto a partire dalle 19:00 per scoprire tutte le novità in arrivo.

