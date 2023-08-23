Gamescom 2023 Awards: tutte le nomination, l'italiano Enotria candidato in 2 categorie

La Gamescom 2023 è entrata nel vivo dopo l'Opening Night Live (non perdetevi a tal proposito il riassunto degli annunci all'ONL della Gamescom 2023) e si appresta ad offrire ulteriori novità ed annunci ancora. Le attenzioni sono però rivolte anche ai Gamescom 2023 Awards, composti da ben 16 categorie diverse.

E tra i vari giochi nominanti per i vari premi trova spazio anche un'attesa produzione tutta italiana: Enotria The Last Song di Jyamma Games è tra i candidati per il Best Microsoft Xbox Game ed il Best Sony PlayStation Game, al fianco di nomi di punta come Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, Mortal Kombat 1 e Tekken 8 giusto per fare alcuni nomi. Proprio il nuovo Armored Core guida la classifica delle nomination con ben sette candidature diverse, mentre un po' a sorpresa c'è spazio anche per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom con quattro candidature, nonostante il kolossal Nintendo sia disponibile già dallo scorso 12 maggio.

Di seguito, ecco tutti i premi e nomination per i Gamescom Awards 2023

Best Visuals

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Black Myth Wukong

Reka

Sand Land

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

Best Audio

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Reka

Savant

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Gameplay

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Paper Trail

Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Wandering Village

Most Entertaining

AK-xoloti

Core Keeper

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Payday 3

Pizza Possum

Most Epic

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Black Myth Wukong

Dwarf Fortress

Sand Land

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4

Pioneers of Pagonia

Smushi Come Home

The Wandering Village

Tiny Bookshop

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Belonging

Dead Pets Unleashed

Fall of Porcupine

Sky Children of the Light

Best Microsoft Game

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Enotria The Last Song

Mortal Kombat 1

The Wandering Village

Towerbone

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine

Figment 2 Creed Valley

Paper Trail

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Smurfs 2

Best PC Game

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Dwarf Fortress

Payday 3

Reka

Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Enotria The Last Song

Mortal Kombat 1

Sand Land

Tekken 8

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Monster Hunter Now

Paper Trail

Sky Children of Light

Gamescom Green Studio of the Year

Frontier Developments

Ubisoft

Xbox

Tra gli altri premi ancora senza nomination troviamo invece Best Trailer, Best of Show Floor e Heart of Gaming. Ricordiamo intanto che Enotria The Last Song sarà alla Gamescom 2023 con una demo giocabile, rivelandosi così un'interessante occasione per testare con mano l'interessante Action/RPG tutto italiano.