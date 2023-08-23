Gamescom 2023 Awards: tutte le nomination, l'italiano Enotria candidato in 2 categorie
La Gamescom 2023 è entrata nel vivo dopo l'Opening Night Live (non perdetevi a tal proposito il riassunto degli annunci all'ONL della Gamescom 2023) e si appresta ad offrire ulteriori novità ed annunci ancora. Le attenzioni sono però rivolte anche ai Gamescom 2023 Awards, composti da ben 16 categorie diverse.
E tra i vari giochi nominanti per i vari premi trova spazio anche un'attesa produzione tutta italiana: Enotria The Last Song di Jyamma Games è tra i candidati per il Best Microsoft Xbox Game ed il Best Sony PlayStation Game, al fianco di nomi di punta come Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, Mortal Kombat 1 e Tekken 8 giusto per fare alcuni nomi. Proprio il nuovo Armored Core guida la classifica delle nomination con ben sette candidature diverse, mentre un po' a sorpresa c'è spazio anche per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom con quattro candidature, nonostante il kolossal Nintendo sia disponibile già dallo scorso 12 maggio.
Di seguito, ecco tutti i premi e nomination per i Gamescom Awards 2023
Best Visuals
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Black Myth Wukong
- Reka
- Sand Land
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
Best Audio
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Headbangers Rhythm Royale
- Reka
- Savant
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Best Gameplay
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Paper Trail
- Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- The Wandering Village
Most Entertaining
- AK-xoloti
- Core Keeper
- Headbangers Rhythm Royale
- Payday 3
- Pizza Possum
Most Epic
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Black Myth Wukong
- Dwarf Fortress
- Sand Land
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Most Wholesome
- Pikmin 4
- Pioneers of Pagonia
- Smushi Come Home
- The Wandering Village
- Tiny Bookshop
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Belonging
- Dead Pets Unleashed
- Fall of Porcupine
- Sky Children of the Light
Best Microsoft Game
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Enotria The Last Song
- Mortal Kombat 1
- The Wandering Village
- Towerbone
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Fall of Porcupine
- Figment 2 Creed Valley
- Paper Trail
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- The Smurfs 2
Best PC Game
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dwarf Fortress
- Payday 3
- Reka
- Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Enotria The Last Song
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Sand Land
- Tekken 8
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Monster Hunter Now
- Paper Trail
- Sky Children of Light
Gamescom Green Studio of the Year
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft
- Xbox
Tra gli altri premi ancora senza nomination troviamo invece Best Trailer, Best of Show Floor e Heart of Gaming. Ricordiamo intanto che Enotria The Last Song sarà alla Gamescom 2023 con una demo giocabile, rivelandosi così un'interessante occasione per testare con mano l'interessante Action/RPG tutto italiano.
