Gamescom Awards 2020: premi per Watch Dogs Legion, Cyberpunk 2077 e Little Nightmares 2
Davide Leoni
Nel corso della Opening Night Live di giovedì 27 agosto sono stati assegnati i primi Gamescom Awards 2020, i premi riservati ai migliori videogiochi della fiera tedesca. Ecco tutti i giochi premiati, con qualche sorpresa...
Da segnalare Cyberpunk 2077 che si porta a casa la statuetta come miglior gioco per PlayStation mentre Watch Dogs Legion di Ubisoft è stato premiato come miglior gioco action adventure. Riconoscimenti anche per Tell Me Why di Dontnot, Little Nightmares 2 e Star Wars Squadrons.
Gamescom Awards 2020
- Best Action Adventure Game - Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft
- Best Action Game - Star Wars Squadrons, Electronic Arts
- Best Indie Game - Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game - Tell Me Why, Microsoft
- Best Multiplayer Game - Operation Tango, Clever Plays
- Best Nintendo Switch Game - Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best Sony PlayStation Game - Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Il 30 agosto durante i Gamescom Awards verranno assegnati i primi Best of the Show per le categorie Best Family Game, Best Ongoing Game, Best PC Game, Best Racing Game, Best Remaster, Best Role Playing Game, Best Simulation, Best Sports Game, Best Strategy Game, Most Original Game
e Most Wanted Hardware/Technology.
Infine, durante gli show quotidiani in programma da oggi e fino al 30 agosto scopriremo i vincitori dei premi Best Announcement, Best Lineup, Best of Gamescom, Best Presentation/Trailer, Best Show, Best Streamer, Gamescom Most Wanted e Heart of Gaming Award.
