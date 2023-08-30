Gamescom Awards 2023: trionfo Nintendo grazie a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Davide Leoni
Nintendo domina l'edizione 2023 dei Gamescom Awards grazie al grande successo di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, gioco che si porta a casa ben quattro statuette durante la cerimonia di premiazione della fiera tedesca.
Nintendo si aggiudica cinque premi, quattro dei quali legati a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom premiato come Best Nintendo Switch Game, Best Gameplay, Best Audio e Most Epic, Pikmin 4 invece è stato premiato come Most Wholesome.
Gamescom Awards 2023
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Nintendo Switch Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Best PC Game: Payday 3
- Best Sony PlayStation Game: Tekken 8
- Best Mobile Game: Sky Children of the Light
- Best Visuals: Black Myth Wukong
- Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Most Entertaining: Payday 3
- Most Epic: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Most Wholesome: Pikmin 4
- Games for Impact: Sky Children of the Light
- Best Announcement: Little Nightmares 3
- Best of Show Floor: Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Heart of Gaming Award: GAME:IN
- Gamescom Green Studio of the Year: Xbox
Bandai Namco si aggiudica tre riconoscimenti tra cui miglior gioco PlayStation (Tekken 8), miglior annuncio (Little Nightmares 3) e Best of Show Floor. Due premi anche per Payday 3, tra cui miglior gioco per PC. Xbox si porta a casa il riconoscimento Gamescom Green Studio of the Year, dedicato alla sostenibilità ambientale.
Altri contenuti per GamesCom 2023
- Geoff Keighley: la Opening Night Live del GamesCom 2023 è stata la più vista di sempre
- I migliori giochi della Gamescom 2023, tra conferme e sorprese inaspettate
- Xbox alla Gamescom, giorno 3: oggi anche Hellblade 2 nel programma Microsoft!
- Xbox scatenata alla Gamescom: da Cyberpunk a Forza e Stalker 2, il programma di oggi
- Future Games Show alla Gamescom 2023, riassunto: indie come se piovesse!
GamesCom 2023
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation Store offerte: tre grandi giochi PS4 e PS5 a meno di 3 euro
- 7 commentiResident Evil 4 Remake con il 40% di sconto con le promozioni di Amazon
- 32 commentiStarfield finito da David Jaffe: il parere del creatore di God of War...anzi no!
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - su Amazon ora è scontato
- Giochi PS5 e PS4 in sconto: la nuova offerta su PS Store è piena di magia!
- 21 commentiI 3 migliori giochi Bethesda di sempre, aspettando Starfield
- Nuova promozione: sconto del 20% su Amazon Seconda Mano
- Uncharted: Raccolta - L'eredità dei ladri ancora in offerta a 19,97 euro su Amazon
- Nintendo Switch offerte: nuovi giochi a meno di 5 euro da comprare subito
- 2 commentiNick Kyrgios e l'enorme tatuaggio a tema Pokémon: il tennista ne spiega le origini