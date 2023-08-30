Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Gamescom Awards 2023: trionfo Nintendo grazie a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo domina l'edizione 2023 dei Gamescom Awards grazie al grande successo di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, gioco che si porta a casa ben quattro statuette durante la cerimonia di premiazione della fiera tedesca.

Nintendo si aggiudica cinque premi, quattro dei quali legati a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom premiato come Best Nintendo Switch Game, Best Gameplay, Best Audio e Most Epic, Pikmin 4 invece è stato premiato come Most Wholesome.

Gamescom Awards 2023

  • Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Mortal Kombat 1
  • Best Nintendo Switch Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best PC Game: Payday 3
  • Best Sony PlayStation Game: Tekken 8
  • Best Mobile Game: Sky Children of the Light
  • Best Visuals: Black Myth Wukong
  • Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Most Entertaining: Payday 3
  • Most Epic: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Most Wholesome: Pikmin 4
  • Games for Impact: Sky Children of the Light
  • Best Announcement: Little Nightmares 3
  • Best of Show Floor: Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Heart of Gaming Award: GAME:IN
  • Gamescom Green Studio of the Year: Xbox

Bandai Namco si aggiudica tre riconoscimenti tra cui miglior gioco PlayStation (Tekken 8), miglior annuncio (Little Nightmares 3) e Best of Show Floor. Due premi anche per Payday 3, tra cui miglior gioco per PC. Xbox si porta a casa il riconoscimento Gamescom Green Studio of the Year, dedicato alla sostenibilità ambientale.

