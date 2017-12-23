GameStop: Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege e For Honor tra le offerte di oggi

Il Calendario dell'Avvento disi avvia verso la fine. Quest'oggi 23 dicembre, penultimo giorno della promozione, vengono proposti in sconto ben quattro titoli. Scopriamo assieme quali.

Assassin's Creed Origins per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One è acquistabile a 40,98 euro (anziché 70,98 euro), anche in Deluxe Edition allo stesso prezzo, For Honor per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One a soli 14,98 euro (anziché 30,98 euro), Rainbow Six Siege per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One a 20,98 euro (anziché 40,98 euro) e infine Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC a 20,98 euro (anziché 40,98 euro).

Ricordiamo che le offerte sopra riportate sono attive solo ed esclusivamente per la giornata di oggi, sia sul sito che nei punti vendita della catena. Acquisterete uno di questi titoli?