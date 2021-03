GameStop e Reddit, l'operazione sbarca in Africa: 300.000 dollari per salvare i gorilla!

Woah! @Official_WSB we are at $301k 👏👏 thank you all again for your support! It’s going to make a huge impact! pic.twitter.com/RUrGQ2O56Q

Did you see our adoptable gorilla Urungano on @cnbc @cnbcfastmoney with @melissaleecnbc today! Thank you to @Official_WSB for sharing their adoption of Urungano and helping us raise $311,110 since Saturday 👏❤️🦍❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/TgQUS3lAEp