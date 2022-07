GameStop USA, il CFO lascia e diversi dipendenti licenziati: il report di Axios

First line of email to team highlights evolving commerce business, launching blockchain group. Company contextualizes cuts, says it made 600 corp hires since last year. Says it will invest in store leaders, field employees CFO Mike Recupero out, replaced by CAO Diana Jajeh

GameStop CFO is out amid another round of mass layoffs. Email to staff:



"This means eliminating excess costs and operating with an intense owner's mentality Everyone in the organization must become even more hands-on and embrace a heightened level of accountability for results"