Gayming Awards 2022, ecco le nomination: la community LGBTQI+ celebra i videogame
Per il secondo anno consecutivo, ritornano in scena i Gayming Awards 2022, iniziativa volta a celebrare la cultura videoludica e Geek e la community LGBTQ+.
L'ente organizzatore ha dunque annunciato che la cerimonia di assegnazione dei premi si svolgerà il prossimo 25 aprile 2022, sia live sia in diretta streaming. In vista della premiazione, sono state annunciate tutte le produzioni e singole personalità in lizza per i Gayming Awards. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei candidati, tra i quali spiccano Life is Strange: True Colors e Unpacked, oltre a Boyfriend Dungeon:
Game of the Year (sponsorizzato da PlayStation)
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
Gayming Magazine Readers Award –(sponsorizzato da EA):
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
- Shin Megami Tensei V – SEGA
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Capcom
Best LGBTQ Indie Game (sponsorizzato da Xbox)
- A Year of Springs – NPCKC
- Boyfriend Dungeon -Kitfox
- Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital
- Sword of the Necromancer – Grimorio of Games
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
- When The Night Comes – Lunaris Games
LGBTQ Streamer of the Year (sponsorizzato da Twitch)
- Aimsey
- BlizzB3ar
- CriticalBard
- Eevoh
- Eret
- Nihachu
- ReadySetBen
- RekItRaven
- Sammy M Jay
- Shaaba and Jamie
- Shawn
- Toph
Authentic Representation Award (sponsorizzato da Marvelous Europe)
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Life is Strange: True Colours – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
- Unsighted – Studio Pixel Punk
Best LGBTQ Character (sponsorizzato da Rocksteady Studios)
- Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Helmut Fullbear & Bob Zanotto, Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Steph Gingrich, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Meredith Weiss, Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital
Industry Diversity Award (sponsorizzato da Hangar 13 / 2K)
- I Need Diverse Games
- London Gaymers
- Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame pledge
- Women in Games International
Gayming Icon Award (sponsorizzato da Facebook Gaming)ItsMeHolly
- Cruuuunchy
- CoderGirlChan
- LuciaEverblack
- Luke_Boogie
- AwkwardishPanda
Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award
- Amanda Stevens
- Cloud9 White Valorant Team
- Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association [CMSA]
- Emi “CaptainFluke” Donaldson
LGBTQ Tabletop Game of the Year Award
- Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon
- The House Doesn’t Always Win – Michael ‘Wheels’ Whelan
- Thirsty Sword Lesbians – Evil Hat Productions
- Wanderhome – Possum Creek Games
Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award (sponsorizzato da Square Enix London Mobile)
- DC Pride #1 – DC Comics
- Killer Queens – David Booher / Dark Horse Comics
- The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics
- X-Factor #10 – Leah Williams / Marvel
Le votazioni sono già aperte sul sito ufficiale dell'evento.
