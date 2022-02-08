Gayming Awards 2022, ecco le nomination: la community LGBTQI+ celebra i videogame

Per il secondo anno consecutivo, ritornano in scena i Gayming Awards 2022, iniziativa volta a celebrare la cultura videoludica e Geek e la community LGBTQ+.

L'ente organizzatore ha dunque annunciato che la cerimonia di assegnazione dei premi si svolgerà il prossimo 25 aprile 2022, sia live sia in diretta streaming. In vista della premiazione, sono state annunciate tutte le produzioni e singole personalità in lizza per i Gayming Awards. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei candidati, tra i quali spiccano Life is Strange: True Colors e Unpacked, oltre a Boyfriend Dungeon:

Game of the Year (sponsorizzato da PlayStation)

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

Gayming Magazine Readers Award –(sponsorizzato da EA):

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

Shin Megami Tensei V – SEGA

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Capcom

Best LGBTQ Indie Game (sponsorizzato da Xbox)

A Year of Springs – NPCKC

Boyfriend Dungeon -Kitfox

Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital

Sword of the Necromancer – Grimorio of Games

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

When The Night Comes – Lunaris Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year (sponsorizzato da Twitch)

Aimsey

BlizzB3ar

CriticalBard

Eevoh

Eret

Nihachu

ReadySetBen

RekItRaven

Sammy M Jay

Shaaba and Jamie

Shawn

Toph

Authentic Representation Award (sponsorizzato da Marvelous Europe)

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Life is Strange: True Colours – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

Unsighted – Studio Pixel Punk

Best LGBTQ Character (sponsorizzato da Rocksteady Studios)

Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Helmut Fullbear & Bob Zanotto, Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Steph Gingrich, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Meredith Weiss, Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital

Industry Diversity Award (sponsorizzato da Hangar 13 / 2K)

I Need Diverse Games

London Gaymers

Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame pledge

Women in Games International

Gayming Icon Award (sponsorizzato da Facebook Gaming)ItsMeHolly

Cruuuunchy

CoderGirlChan

LuciaEverblack

Luke_Boogie

AwkwardishPanda

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award

Amanda Stevens

Cloud9 White Valorant Team

Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association [CMSA]

Emi “CaptainFluke” Donaldson

LGBTQ Tabletop Game of the Year Award

Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon

The House Doesn’t Always Win – Michael ‘Wheels’ Whelan

Thirsty Sword Lesbians – Evil Hat Productions

Wanderhome – Possum Creek Games

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award (sponsorizzato da Square Enix London Mobile)

DC Pride #1 – DC Comics

Killer Queens – David Booher / Dark Horse Comics

The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics

X-Factor #10 – Leah Williams / Marvel

Le votazioni sono già aperte sul sito ufficiale dell'evento.