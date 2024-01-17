Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
GDC Awards 2024: Zelda e Baldur's Gate 3 fanno il pieno di nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 24esima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA), i premi assegnati alla GDC di San Francisco in programma a marzo. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Baldur’s Gate 3 spiccano con sette nomination ciascuno, a seguire Cocoon in lizza per cinque premi diversi.

In totale sono sedici i giochi nominati, in nove diverse categorie. I vincitori verranno annunciati il 20 marzo durante la Game Developers Conference, evento che ospiterà anche la nuova edizione dell'Independent Games Festival Awards.

Best Audio

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni speciali: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)

Best Debut

  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Menzioni speciali: BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)

Best Design

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Menzioni speciali: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Innovation Award

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Menzioni speciali: Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni speciali: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Social Impact Award

  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni speciali: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Technology

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Menzioni speciali: COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Visual Art

  • Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Menzioni speciali: Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

GOTY Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Menzioni speciali: Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo).

