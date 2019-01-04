GDC Choice Awards 2019: sette nomination per Red Dead Redemption 2

I curatori dei prossimi Game Developers Choice Awards pubblicano la lista ufficiale delle nomination per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno. Come da tradizione per questo premio, i vincitori dei GDC 2019 saranno indicati dagli autori, programmatori e designer delle major del settore e delle software house indipendenti.
Come suggerito dagli ultimi Game Awards e dalle numerose cerimonie tenute alla fine del 2018, anche ai GDC 2019 la battaglia per la conquista dell'ambito riconoscimento per il miglior videogioco pubblicato nel corso dell'anno appena conclusosi sarà decisamente combattuta, con Red Dead Redemption 2 (7 nomination), God of War e Marvel's Spider-Man (6 nomination ciascuno) a fare la parte del leone. Eccovi allora la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination (e delle menzioni d'onore) in ciascuna categoria.
BEST AUDIO
- Celeste
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
- Menzioni d'onore: Beat Saber, Wandersong, Return of the Obra Dinn, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4
BEST DEBUT
- Polyarc
- Mountains
- Nomada Studio
- Villa Gorilla
- Sabotage
- Menzioni d'onore: Beat Games, Digital Sun, Two Point Studios, Okomotive
BEST DESIGN
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Celeste
- Into the Breach
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- Menzioni d'onore: Frostpunk, Minit, Return of the Obra Dinn, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Monster Hunter: World
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Alto's Odyssey
- Florence
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Holedown
- Donut County
- Menzioni d'onore: Furistas Cat Cafe, The Room: Old Sins, Pocket Run Pool, Alphabear 2, Twinfold
INNOVATION AWARD
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Florence
- Nintendo Labo
- Tetris Effect
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Menzioni d'onore: Minit, Celeste, God of War, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, A Way Out
BEST NARRATIVE
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Menzioni d'onore: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Detroit: Become Human, Celeste, Life is Strange 2, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Menzioni d'onore: Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5, Battlefield V, Detroit: Become Human, Return of the Obra Dinn
BEST VISUAL ART
- Gris
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- God of War
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Menzioni d'onore: Battlefield V, Tetris Effect, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Below
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Budget Cuts
- Beat Saber
- Tetris Effect
- Moss
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Menzioni d'onore: Jurassic World Aliv, In Death, Tendar, Firewall Zero Hour, Deracine
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Celeste
- God of War
- Menzioni d'onore: Tetris Effect, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Into the Breach, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Florence, Monster Hunter: World
I vincitori della diciannovesima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards verranno annunciati il prossimo 20 marzo in concomitanza con i GDC 2019 di San Francisco e l'Indipendent Game Festival 2019.