GDC Choice Awards 2019: sette nomination per Red Dead Redemption 2

I curatori dei prossimi Game Developers Choice Awards pubblicano la lista ufficiale delle nomination per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno. Come da tradizione per questo premio, i vincitori dei GDC 2019 saranno indicati dagli autori, programmatori e designer delle major del settore e delle software house indipendenti.

Come suggerito dagli ultimi Game Awards e dalle numerose cerimonie tenute alla fine del 2018, anche ai GDC 2019 la battaglia per la conquista dell'ambito riconoscimento per il miglior videogioco pubblicato nel corso dell'anno appena conclusosi sarà decisamente combattuta, con Red Dead Redemption 2 (7 nomination), God of War e Marvel's Spider-Man (6 nomination ciascuno) a fare la parte del leone. Eccovi allora la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination (e delle menzioni d'onore) in ciascuna categoria.

BEST AUDIO

Celeste

Red Dead Redemption 2

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Menzioni d'onore: Beat Saber, Wandersong, Return of the Obra Dinn, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4

BEST DEBUT

Polyarc

Mountains

Nomada Studio

Villa Gorilla

Sabotage

Menzioni d'onore: Beat Games, Digital Sun, Two Point Studios, Okomotive

BEST DESIGN

Marvel's Spider-Man

Celeste

Into the Breach

Red Dead Redemption 2

God of War

Menzioni d'onore: Frostpunk, Minit, Return of the Obra Dinn, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Monster Hunter: World

BEST MOBILE GAME

Alto's Odyssey

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Holedown

Donut County

Menzioni d'onore: Furistas Cat Cafe, The Room: Old Sins, Pocket Run Pool, Alphabear 2, Twinfold

INNOVATION AWARD

Red Dead Redemption 2

Florence

Nintendo Labo

Tetris Effect

Return of the Obra Dinn

Menzioni d'onore: Minit, Celeste, God of War, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, A Way Out

BEST NARRATIVE

Florence

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Red Dead Redemption 2

Menzioni d'onore: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Detroit: Become Human, Celeste, Life is Strange 2, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Marvel's Spider-Man

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Menzioni d'onore: Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5, Battlefield V, Detroit: Become Human, Return of the Obra Dinn

BEST VISUAL ART

Gris

Marvel's Spider-Man

God of War

Return of the Obra Dinn

Red Dead Redemption 2

Menzioni d'onore: Battlefield V, Tetris Effect, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Below

BEST VR/AR GAME

Budget Cuts

Beat Saber

Tetris Effect

Moss

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Menzioni d'onore: Jurassic World Aliv, In Death, Tendar, Firewall Zero Hour, Deracine

GAME OF THE YEAR

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Marvel's Spider-Man

Celeste

God of War

Menzioni d'onore: Tetris Effect, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Into the Breach, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Florence, Monster Hunter: World

I vincitori della diciannovesima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards verranno annunciati il prossimo 20 marzo in concomitanza con i GDC 2019 di San Francisco e l'Indipendent Game Festival 2019.