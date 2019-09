Gears 5: segnalati problemi con Co-Op, VoIP e chat, The Coalition al lavoro per risolvere

#Gears5 Service Alert We are seeing an emergent issue impacting Campaign Co-op connections, VOIP and Text Chat (inc. Speech Conversion). Our team are working on addressing this with urgency, and we'll keep you apprised of any developments as they happen.

#Gears5 Update: 10:10pm PT, Sept 8



The progression and stats issue is now resolved. Over the next few hours, your Tour of Duty, XP, rank, character levels, and end of match flow should slowly return to their correct state.



We will update when this backlog has been completed.