Genshin Impact 2.0, grandi novità in arrivo: annunciato l'evento di reveal

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm