Genshin Impact, Arlecchino sta arrivando: data e ora del reveal dell'update 4.6

Version 4.6 Special Program Preview#GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram



Dear Traveler, it's announcement time!



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 04/12/2024 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

This special… pic.twitter.com/PnR8tGYItG