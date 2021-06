Genshin Impact arriva su Epic Games Store con un bundle gratis

Dear Travelers,



The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo



Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0