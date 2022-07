Genshin Impact, arriva Hidden Strife: PrimoGems e altre ricompense gratis con l'evento

"Hidden Strife" Event: Complete the Challenges and Win Primogems



During the event, the Traveler and Paimon notice something from the past that might pose a threat...



〓Event Duration〓

07/27 10:00:00 – 08/15 03:59:59



More Details >>>https://t.co/OzapSw4aLJ#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YQzQ5Pc2EN