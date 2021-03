Genshin Impact: il trailer dell'update 1.4 verrà mostrato a breve

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.4 will be officially released on March 6 at 11:00 (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s6avTysJNt