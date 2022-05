Genshin Impact: l'update 2.7 ha una data d'uscita, reveal fissato a domani

V2.7 Update Notice



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.https://t.co/YXVSW8SNKl#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2hmVhPddG5