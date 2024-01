Genshin Impact: con l'update 4.5 arriva Chiori, spadaccina Geo

"#Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur..."

— Kirara #GenshinImpact



◆ Name: Chiori

◆ Title: The Thundering Seamstress

◆ Boss of… pic.twitter.com/ET63ySODty