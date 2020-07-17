Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Ghost of Tsushima: tutte le creazioni dei PlayStation Worldwide Studios!

Anche oggi si è ripetuta quella che ormai è divenuta una piacevole consuetudine: i PlayStation Worldwide Studios si sono messi nuovamente all'opera per dare il benvenuto alla nuova esclusiva della casa, Ghost of Tsushima. Come? Ovviamente con degli artwork celebrativi e, addirittura, con una creazione in Dreams.

Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Bend Studio, PixelOpus, Insomniac Games e Media Molecule: hanno risposto all'appello i principali studi di Sony. Possiamo così vedere Ellie di The Last of Us Part 2, Kratos e Atreus di God of War, Deacon St. John di Days Gone e Ash di Concrete Genie combattere al fianco di Jin Sakai per aiutarlo a respingere l'invasione mongola. Ratchet ha invece preso il posto nel protagonista nella key art del gioco, ovviamente indossando l'armatura da samurai che sfoggiava in Ratchet & Clank: L'Altezza non Conta. Ancor più raffinato il lavoro di Kareem Ettouney, Creative Director di Media Molecule, che ha realizzato un omaggio a Ghost of Tsushima con i potenti strumenti messi a disposizione da Dreams. Vedere per credere: trovate tutte queste creazione in fondo a questa notizia. Qual è la vostra preferita?

Ghost of Tsushima, nuovo lavoro di Sucker Punch e ultima grande esclusiva dell'era PlayStation 4, è disponibile all'acquisto a partire da oggi. Se volete saperne di più, v'invitiamo caldamente a leggere la nostra recensione di Ghost of Tsushima.

recensione

Ghost of Tsushima Recensione: si alza il vento nell'ultima esclusiva PS4

