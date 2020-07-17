Ghost of Tsushima: tutte le creazioni dei PlayStation Worldwide Studios!
Antonio Izzo
Anche oggi si è ripetuta quella che ormai è divenuta una piacevole consuetudine: i PlayStation Worldwide Studios si sono messi nuovamente all'opera per dare il benvenuto alla nuova esclusiva della casa, Ghost of Tsushima. Come? Ovviamente con degli artwork celebrativi e, addirittura, con una creazione in Dreams.
Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Bend Studio, PixelOpus, Insomniac Games e Media Molecule: hanno risposto all'appello i principali studi di Sony. Possiamo così vedere Ellie di The Last of Us Part 2, Kratos e Atreus di God of War, Deacon St. John di Days Gone e Ash di Concrete Genie combattere al fianco di Jin Sakai per aiutarlo a respingere l'invasione mongola. Ratchet ha invece preso il posto nel protagonista nella key art del gioco, ovviamente indossando l'armatura da samurai che sfoggiava in Ratchet & Clank: L'Altezza non Conta. Ancor più raffinato il lavoro di Kareem Ettouney, Creative Director di Media Molecule, che ha realizzato un omaggio a Ghost of Tsushima con i potenti strumenti messi a disposizione da Dreams. Vedere per credere: trovate tutte queste creazione in fondo a questa notizia. Qual è la vostra preferita?
Ghost of Tsushima, nuovo lavoro di Sucker Punch e ultima grande esclusiva dell'era PlayStation 4, è disponibile all'acquisto a partire da oggi. Se volete saperne di più, v'invitiamo caldamente a leggere la nostra recensione di Ghost of Tsushima.
Congratulations to our wonderful friends at @SuckerPunchProd on launching #GhostofTsushima! We're all so excited to play and experience the story and stunning world you've created.— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 17, 2020
Art by Hyoung T. Nam. pic.twitter.com/Ml0abOvzDo
Two Ghosts and a Boy (and a fox).— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to the team @SuckerPunchProd on the official launch of Ghost of Tsushima! We can't wait to play in the beautiful world you have created.
All of your friends @SonySantaMonica #GhostofTsushima #playstation
Credit: @dlongfish pic.twitter.com/etjJjVB1fD
Congratulations to our family up at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! We're ready to learn the way of the Ghost and fight alongside Jin and take on the Mongol Empire! pic.twitter.com/NZvPY3TWSb— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to our super talented friends @SuckerPunchProd for launching the thrilling, and breathtakingly beautiful #GhostofTsushima!!— Pixelopus (@Pixelopus) July 17, 2020
We are so happy for you, and can’t wait to get lost in this incredible world! 👏👏👏🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6UOhbodhu
CONGRATULATIONS to our friends at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! Now our weekend is going to go by so quick! pic.twitter.com/pi9MCxjKp5— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to our lovely friends @SuckerPunchProd on their incredible launch day! 🍂💖— Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) July 17, 2020
Our Art Director Kareem Ettouney created this #MadeInDreams homage to celebrate, which you can also check out in #DreamsPS4! pic.twitter.com/hRJ3nw0W0x
Ghost of Tsushima
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 17/07/2020
- PS4 Pro : 17/07/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Sucker Punch
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
