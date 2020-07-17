Ghost of Tsushima: tutte le creazioni dei PlayStation Worldwide Studios!

Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Bend Studio, PixelOpus, Insomniac Games e Media Molecule: hanno risposto all'appello i principali studi di Sony. Possiamo così vedere Ellie di The Last of Us Part 2, Kratos e Atreus di God of War, Deacon St. John di Days Gone e Ash di Concrete Genie combattere al fianco di Jin Sakai per aiutarlo a respingere l'invasione mongola. Ratchet ha invece preso il posto nel protagonista nella key art del gioco, ovviamente indossando l'armatura da samurai che sfoggiava in Ratchet & Clank: L'Altezza non Conta. Ancor più raffinato il lavoro di Kareem Ettouney, Creative Director di Media Molecule, che ha realizzato un omaggio a Ghost of Tsushima con i potenti strumenti messi a disposizione da Dreams . Vedere per credere: trovate tutte queste creazione in fondo a questa notizia. Qual è la vostra preferita?

Congratulations to our wonderful friends at @SuckerPunchProd on launching #GhostofTsushima! We're all so excited to play and experience the story and stunning world you've created.



Art by Hyoung T. Nam. pic.twitter.com/Ml0abOvzDo — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 17, 2020

Two Ghosts and a Boy (and a fox).



Congratulations to the team @SuckerPunchProd on the official launch of Ghost of Tsushima! We can't wait to play in the beautiful world you have created.

All of your friends @SonySantaMonica #GhostofTsushima #playstation

Credit: @dlongfish pic.twitter.com/etjJjVB1fD — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) July 17, 2020

Congratulations to our family up at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! We're ready to learn the way of the Ghost and fight alongside Jin and take on the Mongol Empire! pic.twitter.com/NZvPY3TWSb — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) July 17, 2020

Congratulations to our super talented friends @SuckerPunchProd for launching the thrilling, and breathtakingly beautiful #GhostofTsushima!!



We are so happy for you, and can’t wait to get lost in this incredible world! 👏👏👏🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6UOhbodhu — Pixelopus (@Pixelopus) July 17, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS to our friends at @SuckerPunchProd on the launch of #GhostOfTsushima! Now our weekend is going to go by so quick! pic.twitter.com/pi9MCxjKp5 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 17, 2020