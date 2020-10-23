Ghost of Tsushima Legends si aggiorna: problematiche risolte e nuove sfide settimanali
In attesa dell'avvio del Raid su Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, fissato per venerdì 30 ottobre, il team di Sucker Punch ha reso disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento.
L'open world ambientato nel Giappone feudale ha di recente accolto l'espansione gratuita di Legends, con la quale gli autori hanno introdotto interessanti aggiunte. Tra queste, troviamo una inedita modalità cooperativa dedicata alla mitologia nipponica, oltre a New Game+ e altre novità. L'implementazione dell'update 1.1 è stato tuttavia accompagnato dal presentarsi di alcuni imprevisti tecnici in Ghost of Tsushima.
Sucker Punch aveva dunque promesso un ulteriore aggiornamento correttivo, ora disponibile. La patch 1.13, ora disponibile per il download su PlayStation 4, risolve molteplici problematiche. Tra queste ultime troviamo il frequente pop-up di schermate legate errori di Network, il blocco dell'avanzamento nel tutorial ed errori nello sblocco di Trofei. L'update rende disponibili in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anche le nuove sfide settimanali. Queste includono una nuova missione narrativa per 2 giocatori e una missione Survival a 4 giocatori con alcune variazioni. Per entrambe, il team ha settato un livello di difficoltà particolarmente elevato.
In chiusura, segnaliamo agli appassionati dell'avventura firmata Sucker Punch che alcuni annunci di lavoro pubblicati dal team sembrano suggerire l'avvio dei lavori su Ghost of Tsushima 2.
New Weekly Challenges are now available in #GhostOfTsushima: Legends!— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 23, 2020
Check in-game to see this week's Story and Survival missions with unique modifiers. Beat them on Nightmare (along with bonus objectives) for max-level gear that will greatly help in your fight against Iyo! pic.twitter.com/3PpEHrC8n5
#GhostOfTsushima patch 1.13 is now live, containing fixes for a few reported issues in both Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and New Game+— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 23, 2020
You can read more details here: https://t.co/zCAOmOEg3z
Ghost of Tsushima
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 17/07/2020
- PS4 Pro : 17/07/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Sucker Punch
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Che voto dai a: Ghost of Tsushima
Voti: 148
