Ghost of Tsushima: un nuovo Tema Dinamico per la Digital Deluxe e la Collector's Edition

#GhostOfTsushima's Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition include this samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme.



This is in addition to a Dynamic Theme based on our box art for pre-ordering any edition of the game: https://t.co/8RmOe6PUo3



See more at https://t.co/i4d6Nh3c52 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/6lh2L05CCB